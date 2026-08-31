We build with the best

From Madrid to San Jose to Lagos, Women Techmakers gather to build, mentor, and lead in their communities. Browse upcoming events, find Ambassador hubs, and see where the network is active right now.
From Madrid to San Jose to Lagos, Women Techmakers gather to build, mentor, and lead in their communities. Browse upcoming events, find Ambassador hubs, and see where the network is active right now.
For International Women’s Day alone, Ambassadors ran and contributed to 300 events that impacted 27,000 people and published content that reached 6 million viewers, globally in March and April 2026.
Members are the community who show up, expand their expertise, and stay close to the work the network is doing. Membership includes event invitations, professional development, and more.Become a Member →
Ambassadors lead the work on the ground. You’ll get the playbooks, training, and infrastructure to run the community in your city or online. Ambassadors engage in four ways:
Events.Hosting meetups, panels, workshops, and summits.
Public speaking.Share your expertise and personal journey at conferences, on podcasts, and in classrooms.
Content creation.Publish articles, talks, tutorials, and case studies — through Technovation’s channels and your own.
Mentorship.Peer-to-peer support and guidance for the next generation. You learn by teaching.Become an Ambassador →
Applications are closed and expected to open in May.Ambassador resources: Knowledge HubLog your activities in Advocu
Corporate partners engage with Women Techmakers in three ways: Invest in the network’s growth, Showcase your leading innovations to a user group ready to learn and implement, Hire from a global pool of agile problem solvers.Partner with us →