We build with the best

One global network.

From Madrid to San Jose to Lagos, Women Techmakers gather to build, mentor, and lead in their communities. Browse upcoming events, find Ambassador hubs, and see where the network is active right now.

Women Techmakers are Technovation's global network of engineers, founders, researchers, and technical leaders. 9,000 strong worldwide, they build together across roles, stages, and continents.

One global network.

From Madrid to San Jose to Lagos, Women Techmakers gather to build, mentor, and lead in their communities. Browse upcoming events, find Ambassador hubs, and see where the network is active right now.

So far this year, Women Techmakers have:

412
events held with 83K attendees
198
unique pieces of written work with a combined 7M views
311
speaking engagements in front of 54K attendees
71K
minutes of collective mentoring

For International Women’s Day alone, Ambassadors ran and contributed to 300 events that impacted 27,000 people and published content that reached 6 million viewers, globally in March and April 2026.

Find Your Community

Ways to get involved

Members

Members are the community who show up, expand their expertise, and stay close to the work the network is doing. Membership includes event invitations, professional development, and more.

Become a Member →

Ambassadors

Ambassadors lead the work on the ground. You’ll get the playbooks, training, and infrastructure to run the community in your city or online. Ambassadors engage in four ways:

Events.Hosting meetups, panels, workshops, and summits.

Public speaking.Share your expertise and personal journey at conferences, on podcasts, and in classrooms.

Content creation.Publish articles, talks, tutorials, and case studies — through Technovation’s channels and your own.

Mentorship.Peer-to-peer support and guidance for the next generation. You learn by teaching.

Become an Ambassador →

Applications are closed and expected to open in May.

Ambassador resources: Knowledge HubLog your activities in Advocu

A talent network twenty years in the making

Corporate partners engage with Women Techmakers in three ways: Invest in the network’s growth, Showcase your leading innovations to a user group ready to learn and implement, Hire from a global pool of agile problem solvers.

Partner with us →
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