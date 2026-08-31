We build with the best

Ambassadors

Ambassadors lead the work on the ground. You’ll get the playbooks, training, and infrastructure to run the community in your city or online. Ambassadors engage in four ways:

Events.Hosting meetups, panels, workshops, and summits.

Public speaking.Share your expertise and personal journey at conferences, on podcasts, and in classrooms.

Content creation.Publish articles, talks, tutorials, and case studies — through Technovation’s channels and your own.

Mentorship.Peer-to-peer support and guidance for the next generation. You learn by teaching.

Applications are closed and expected to open in May.